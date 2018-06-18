APC Stalwart, Mpigi Hails Rivers LG Polls …Says It’s Credible, Transparent

The member representing Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Barry Mpigi has stated that he opted to participate in last Saturday’s local government elections in Rivers State, to exercise his franchise as a Rivers indigene who believes in the credibility of the polls.

Mpigi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, who spoke with newsmen, shortly after casting his vote at Ward 4, Koroma in Tai Local Government Area of the state, blamed the non participation of the APC in Rivers State in the election to internal crisis rocking the party in the state.

“It is very unfortunate that the APC cannot field candidates for the local government elections in the state because the party is in confusion. I am a member of APC, but nothing stops me from exercising my franchise in the election, because we don’t want to be left out as a people, and the third tier of government is very important to development”, he said.

Mipgi commended Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over his developmental strides in the state, especially in Tai, and called on the people of the area to throw their massive support behind the governor.

Taneh Beemene