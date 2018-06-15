World Cup: Monarchs Pray For S’ Eagles’ Success

The Anambra Central Traditional Rulers’ Council says it will continue to pray for the success of the Super Eagles as they make sterling progress at the World Cup.

The Chairman of the council, Igwe Chukwuemeka Ilouno, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers, disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu yesterday.

Ilouno said that the royal fathers had already given their blessings to Super Eagles’ campaign in Russia in their various meetings.

He disclosed that the monarchs had agreed to continue to pray for the success of the national team as they believe they would do better in this fiesta.

“We have blessed their campaign and wished them resounding success in Russia.

“We wish them success and believe that we get to the semi-finals as predicted and even do more beyond the imaginations of other nations.

“Apart from blessing their campaign, we will continually pray for them since they represent our collective interest at the World Cup.

“However, we urge the players to work as a team. Just as a broom, in our local Parlance, that cannot be broken or easily subdued,’’ he said.

He urged all Nigerians to give the team all the necessary support to ensure their success.

“I sincerely believe they will perform beyond our expectations this time,’’ the monarch said.

Tidesports source gathered that Nigeria’s Super Eagles and 31 other countries will trade tackles at the June 14 to July 15 football fiesta.

Nigeria is in Group D alongside the Albiceleste of Argentina, Iceland’s Strákarnir Okkar (Our Boys) and Vatreni of Croatia.

The Super Eagles will be facing Croatia in their first game in ‘Russia 2018’ tomorrow