Top Entertainers Set For Mr 2 Kay’s Concert In PH

Grafton entertainment artiste, Mr. 2Kay is counting down to his headline concert scheduled to hold on June 17, 2018 at the Aztech Arcum, Stadium Road, Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that some of Nigeria’s biggest entertainers are expected to join Mr. 2Kay in the elevated concert. They include: Mi, Timaya, Kiss Daniel, Iyanya, Duncan Mighty, Kay, among others who will share the stage with him. The event will also feature legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Kevin, DJ Joe Nell, DJ Ayi, DJ Real Prince, etc, to be hosted by Ex-BB Naija housemate 2018, Alex.

The Grafton entertainment artiste revealed that he is pleased with the direction his career is going as well as the forthcoming concert, “it’s just positive vibes all the way. I can beat my chest to tell you that I am serving you guys the best album of 2018″, he said.

Only few days ago, Mr. 2Kay released the visuals to yet another track of the album: “God Can Bless Anybody,” featuring label mate, Idahams.

The gate fee for the elevated concert is N2,000.00 only.