Tonto Dike Kisses Bobrisky At Birthday Bash

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike, who turned 33 a couple of days back has shared some lovely photos from her birthday bash, but many fans are currently reacting to a particular picture of her and Bobrisky.

The beautiful mother of one earlier penned a thank you message to all her well-wishers as she revealed that she finally knows what genuine love feels like.

“Thank you everybody, I always had the conviction that one day I would watch swarms of people gather in celebration of one person and I would be in awe my thoughts couldn’t understand how one person could attract so much love and care from a vast amount of people from all works of life”.

“Well now I do, words cannot describe the emotions I felt at my birthday, I finally realised that genuine love, I had to first dread it from within me and I give it out, thank you to my special friends for making my day, by dancing, laughing and appreciating me. May your happiness never run dry in Jesus name”.

“I just want to take this moment to say God bless you all, the love each and every one of you showed me on my birthday will forever be cherished and stored in my heart, I love you guys, thank you so much to all my family, team mates, folks, I am overwhelmed by your genuine love”.

Meanwhile, over the past few days stunning photos from Tonto’s birthday have been buzzing all over the internet but the picture of Nigerian cross dresser Bobrisky kissing the celebrant has had tongues wagging on social media. Bobrisky showed the clip showing them kissing with a text that reads: “My sis Tonto and love struck Omoji”.

From his caption it is presumable that the cross dresser sees it as harmless, but social media users don’t agree and have reminded Tonto that she is meant to be born again instead of planting a kiss on the lips of the male Barbie.