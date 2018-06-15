Tennis Association Plans Competitions To Engage Youth

The Vice-Chairman of Enugu Tennis Association, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma, on Wednesday said that the association would do all it could to keep youths in the state busy with tennis competitions.

Addressing a news conference in the Bishop’s Court in Enugu, Chukwuma said, the association would not leave any stone unturned in search for sponsors for the game.

Chukwuma, who is the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of Anglican Communion, said the association’s board members had been working toward some programmes to keep the youth usefully engaged.

He disclosed that the board had built tennis courts in Union Grammar School, Awkunanaw for boys’ players and Anglican Girls Grammar School Awkunanaw for girls.

The vice-chairman, who is also the chairman, marketing sub-committee of the association, urged churches and school proprietors to help to build tennis courts to keep youths busy, fit, healthy and to recreate themselves.

According to him, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

The archbishop said the association would be mobilising and making contacts to raise funds for its tennis programmes that would take place later this year.

On his choice of tennis as a sport, Chukwuma explained that at his age, he could not play football, noting that tennis was less energetic.