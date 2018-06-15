Stakeholders Want Dualisation Of Bonny Roads

Some stakeholders in Bonny Kingdom of Rivers State have called for dualisation of Bonny main town’s major road to Finima axis with drainage to decongest traffic in the area.

The people also called for the construction of internal roads and bridges from Bonny main town to its satellite village and for easy movement of persons and goods in the area.

This was contained in an open letter to the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, signed by Mr Chris Dandison Jumbo and made available to pressmen in Port Harcourt.

The people, who lauded Governor Wike for infrastructural developments in the state, said Bonny major road, which was constructed in the seventies needed serious maintenance and as well the dualisation of the road to follow the trend of the town’s populations and road users in the area.

According to the letter to the Governor, the road has serious drainage challenges, saying that there is no good direction for water to flow to the river, when it rains and that many people have lost their lives and valuable assets because of flooding and erosion.

“This is the first time Rivers State will be having a visionary leader like you with clear and transparent agenda. Please Sir, we the Bonny people also need your anger towards bad roads and poor infrastructure in Bonny.

“We need total dualisation of our roads. Bonny major road was constructed in the early seventies and now we are only patching it, no drainages, no good direction for water to flow to the river.

When it rains, many people lose their valuables because of floodings”, the letter stated.

The letter pledged the support of Bonny people to the governor come 2019 election, saying the people are ready to give all their votes to return the governor to second term.

Enoch Epelle