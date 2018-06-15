S’ Eagles ’ll Live Up To Expectation -Ighalo

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has declared that the Super Eagles will do well at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Nigerian team is up against Croatia tomorrow in their opening match and the Yatai Changchun striker says they are working hard.

Ighalo stated that the Super Eagles have been working tirelessly in unity to live up to the World Cup expectations of many Nigerians.

The former Watford striker is expected to lead the line for Nigeria when they take on Croatia in Kaliningrad and admitted the team is drawn against tough opponents in Group D.

“We know what is at stake and we won’t disappoint, that’s just all I can say,” Ighalo told Tidesports source.

“The group is tough but we know what we must do to advance without pressure.”

Nigeria is making her sixth appearance at the global tournament and their second match is against Iceland in Volvograd, followed by their final group game against Argentina in Saint Petersburg.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles held their final training session in Essentuki on Wednesday before departing for Kaliningrad yesterday for their opening game tomorrow.