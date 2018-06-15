RSNC GM Promises To Support Education Festival

As part of the move to sensitise young people on the importance of quality education in the society, the management of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation has stated the corporation’s commitment to support the up- coming Port Harcourt International Education Festival slated for June 21 and 22.

The General Manager of the corporation, Mr Vincent Ake made the promise yesterday when the executive members of Celebrity Production Services led by its Project Director, Adokiye A. Ekine paid him a courtesy visit.

Ake said the corporation, was prepared to partner with the organisation to sensitise young people, especially those at the local areas on the importance of education in the development of society.

“As a newspaper house, we are ever ready to support the up coming education festival by creating awareness to people on the importance of education to development of the society.

“There are people in the rural areas that still need to be sensitised to embrace quality education to tackle the challenges facing our people in the area.

“I am appealing to you to be committed in the vision of the organisation in creating awareness on the importance of education, we are here to support you in our little way”. he said.

Ake also charged the organisation on articulated programmes that would change the mindset of young people and to engage them in meaningful activities rather than resorting to restiveness and social vices.

Earlier, the Project Director of Celebrity Production Services, Adokiye Anthony Ekine had said that the essence of the visit was to seek the support of the corporation in creating awareness for the upcoming Port Harcourt International Education Festival.

Ekine, who doubles as the publisher of Scribble Magazine, said the event was billed to hold on 21st and 22nd June, 2018 in Port Harcourt.

According to him, this year’s edition of the event with the theme: “Business of Education, Building Successful Ground” is the second, designed to encourage a healthy competition in the education sector. He said the vision of the organisation was to create a platform where the education sector could have a hub for quality educational training and tourism for enhanced learning.

Enoch Epelle