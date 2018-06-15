Return To God For Peace, ClericTells Nigerians

As the peace and security situation around the world, and in Nigeria especially, continues to deteriorate, the Universal Leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), Olumba Olumba Obu has urged mankind to turn to God for a positive change.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, a representative of the founder of the BCS, Christ Ambassador Samuel Otu Enoch said the world “is in crisis because it does not know God and cannot give what it does not have”.

He said nations of the world could not expect to have peace while actively engaged in the manufacture and distribution of weapons of war at the same time.

“How can you preach peace and continue the manufacturing of arms? Even men of God go around with armed security operatives. Peace and security come from heaven. Let us go back to God, the owner of peace”, he said.

Christ Ambassador Enoch said he was in Port Harcourt to light the centenary torch to mark the “100 years of Olumba’s physical manifestation on earth” adding that the year 2018 is being observed by the Brotherhood organisation as the year of the Centenary of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu who was born on December 30, 1918.

The cleric described BCS as the purest Christian organisation and urged other Christian groups to change their attitude and orientation about them since Jesus Christ Himself did not discriminate against anyone.

“Brotherhood of the Cross and Star is founded on love as taught by Jesus Christ. We even love non-humans that is why we are vegetarians and so abhor killing of even animals. We are committed to peace”, he said, and reiterated that”, we are not blood suckers, we are not anti-Christ. We don’t underrate anybody and we do not discriminate against anybody. Let the churches not discriminate; let us love one another”.

He urged Christians to live out the love of Christ in word and in deed in order to bring peace to the world and usher in an end to the hatred and wanton destruction of lives in the country in particular and the world at large.

Opaka Dokubo