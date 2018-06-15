Retired Perm Sec Wants Better Funding Of Labour Ministry

The retired Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr Bolaji Adebiyi has called for better funding of the ministry to enhance its service delivery and economy development.

He made the call during his handing-over ceremony to the acting Permanent Secretary Ibrahim Ajibola, Director, Human Resources and Management of the ministry on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adebiyi had served the nation meritoriously at various levels in the Federal Civil Service for 35 years.

According to him, if the ministry is properly positioned and well funded, the ministry will galvanise other sector of the economy for national development as Labour issue is vital.

He said the ministry should be ranked among the leading Ministries due to its roles in the sustenance and promotion of peaceful industrial harmony.

The retired Permanent Secretary while appreciating the management staff of the ministry for their support during his brief tenure at the Ministry urged them to be resolute.

“One thing I see here that has made my brief tenure very successful is the capacity and capable hands of the team of directors, who are well grounded for effective service delivery.

“The workforce is hard working and result-oriented and all they need is support and better funding, ’’ he said.

Adebiyi while commending the Ministers of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige and his Minister of State counterpart Professor Stephen Ocheni said they were instrumental to the success recorded as they both provided the needed support.

Earlier, in their valedictory speeches, the Directors in the Ministry were full of accolades and prayed that God would continue to keep and bless him in his future endeavours.

Ajibola, said that Adebiyi tenure brought a lot of tremendous transformation in all the activities of the ministry.

He commended him on behalf of the other directors, saying “he has done so well for the services rendered” and wished him the very best in his retirement life.