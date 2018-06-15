PDP Candidate Promises Security

The Ogu/Bolo Local government Council chairmanship candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming local government polls in Rivers State, Retired Navy Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor says security of lives and property will be given top priority in his development agenda if voted into office.

Victor who made the pledge during the grand-finale of the PDP ward to ward electoral campaign in Ogu opined that adequate security would bring wealth, peace, unity and infrastructural development.

He also promised to provide social infrastructure and economic empowerment to complement the government of Chief Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers State.

Victor opined that his administration would ensure constant electricity supply and enjoined the people to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to participate in the June 16, 2018 polls.

In his remarks, the Chairman of PDP in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Hon Arnold Davids enjoined the people to mobilize their people, especially the women to come out en-massse and vote for PDP.

Other speakers at the occasion included Leader of PDP in the area, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, the Chief Whip of Rivers State House of Assembly and member representing Ogu/Bolo Constituency, Hon. Evans Bapakaye Bipi, a former Managing Director of Oil and Gas Free Zone, Sir Victor Alabo and the PDP Woman Leader in the local government area, Mrs. Martha Ibitari.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of all the candidates in the election to the electorate.

Collins Barasimeye