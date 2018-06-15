Nwanosike Promises To Be Tough On Criminals

Ahead of the June 16, 2018 local government elections in Rivers State, the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) chairmanship candidate for Ikwerre Local Government Area, Engr. Samuel Nwanosike has urged cult groups, kidnappers and other criminally-minded persons to steer clear from the communities or risk arrest and prosecution.

Nwanosike, who handed down the warning in Aluu Community during a courtesy visit to the Council of Chiefs as part of his campaign tour said he would partner with security agencies to sanitise the area.

He regretted that farmlands in the area have been converted hideouts for criminals and vowed to stop the trend.

The chairmanship hopeful maintained that his administration would ensure the safety of lives and property in the area.

“We must make sure that the place is safe for our people and the environment is friendly for investors”, he assured.

Maintaining that he would operate an open-door, he promised to improve healthcare delivery, war against insecurity, education, the agricultural sector and creation of employment for the teeming youth.

Chinedu Wosu