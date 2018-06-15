‘Nigeria Happy To Be Underdog’

Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel has said that the Super Eagles are happy to be underrated heading into the 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria has had an unimpressive warm-up programme for Russia 2018, with their last two matches ending in defeat at the hands of England and the Czech Republic.

With a tough group stage ahead of them, which will see Nigeria play Croatia, Iceland and Argentina, the Super Eagles are already being written off by critics.

Mikel, who will skipper the team in his second World Cup after playing in Brazil 2014, says the Super Eagles are capable of surprising their opponents.

“We like where we’ve been placed. We don’t want to be one of the favourites,” Mikel told Tidesports source. “I think this will give the team enough motivation to prove critics wrong that we can actually do better than they actually feel.”

Nigeria will open her World Cup campaign tomorrow night with a clash against Croatia in Kaliningrad.