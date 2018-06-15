NHF To Train Two Coaches In Holland – Official

The Technical Committee of Nigeria Hockey Federation (NHF), yesterday said two national hockey coaches, Okwu Dili and Tunde Odedokun had been selected to undergo expertise training in Breda, Holland.

A member of the committee Mr Fatai Atanda, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

He said the training was in line with the commitment of the federation to build capacity of coaches.

“Two of our coaches namely Okwu Dili and Tunde Odedokun are billed for the training in Holland.

“The training will run between June 20 and June 26 in Holland’’. Atanda said.

Atanda, who expressed optimism in the future of hockey in the country, said efforts were being made to advance the game.

He explained that national coaches like Baba Ndana and Tunde Odedokun had benefited from similar training in the past, adding that Odedokun’s inclusion was to ensure consolidation of earlier knowledge gained.

Atanda further said the federation would continue to stimulate policies that would reposition hockey in the country.

He said the country was beginning to reap from the sustained investment in the game.

It would be recalled that Nigeria’s U-17 hockey team lifted the West Africa junior hockey tournament cup hosted in Ghana in April 2018.