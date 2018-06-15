N1.04trn MTN Fine: PDP Accuses Buhari Of Corruption …As Secondus Unmasks FG, EFCC’s Plot Against PDP States

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to clear the air over allegations of corruption that reportedly pervaded the fine recently imposed on MTN Nigeria.

In October 2015, the telecom regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) imposed a fine of N1.04 trillion on MTN Nigeria for not complying with government’s rule on deactivation of unregistered SIM cards.

The fine was also imposed on MTN for not disconnecting about 5.1 million improperly registered lines on its network within the stipulated deadline.

After several appeals and negotiations, including diplomatic interventions by the South African government, the fine was reduced to N330 billion out of which NCC said MTN had paid N165 billion.

The PDP however said President Buhari and his administration have a lot of questions to answer on how the fine was reduced to N330 billion.

It said this is also in the face of allegations that certain interests in the Presidential Villa, “close to President Buhari”, allegedly took a bribe of N500 million before the reduction was approved.

The party also said it doubts the decision of the Federal Government to approve N500 million from the same fund, under what it called “controversial claims” of professional fees to unnamed persons for unspecified services.

According to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the Federal Executive Council, presided over by Mr Buhari last Wednesday approved the payment of N500 million to the lawyers who reportedly worked for the recovery of the fine imposed on MTN.

“It is, to say the least, disgusting that while this allegation of bribery at the Villa has remained uncleared by the Presidency, President Buhari, the same African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Champion, last Wednesday, approved the frittering of another N500 million from the same fund, under controversial claims of professional fees to unnamed persons for unspecified services,” the opposition party added.

The PDP said as a government which prides itself as fighting corruption, “it is expected of Mr. President to clear the air on the sordid allegation of bribery in the Presidential Villa rather than progressing in that direction”.

“President Buhari has continued to act as if the demand by Nigerians, to know the truth about the alleged bribery in the villa over the payment of MTN fine, does not matter.

“The PDP challenges President Buhari to come out clear on the basis for the purported N500 million professional fee. What due process instruments did he rely upon? Who are these lawyers? Who contracted them; under what terms and what services did they render that was beyond the Attorney-General of the Federation and the team of lawyers at the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and the Ministry of Justice?

“Now that it has become clear that the Buhari Presidency is entangled in sleazes over the MTN fine saga. The PDP charges President Buhari to end his concealment of corruption in the villa and show his sincerity by allowing an open inquest into his administration’s dealings on the MTN fine payment.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has berated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for their alleged bias in the execution of the anti-corruption war in the country.

Secondus said that the recent arrest and harassment of contractors handling projects in only PDP States had exposed the anti graft agency as doing the bidding of the ruling party ahead of 2019.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ike Abonyi, the PDP leader said that the EFCC had deployed its operatives to intimidate and harass contractors handling various projects in some PDP States with the motive of frustrating their project goals which had visibly placed them far ahead of their colleagues in APC states.

Secondus expressed regrets that the commission “has remained beclouded in their bias and has refused to heed the advisories from well meaning Nigerians and international watchers, including the recent one from the outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright for them not to take sides with any political party ahead of the 2019 general elections.”

He noted that the commission rather than listen to such counsel, had instead made themselves a willing tool to assist the drowning APC ahead of 2019 general elections.

“Rather than encourage states who are seriously involved in the delivery of democracy dividend to their people, the envious ruling APC has been conniving with the relevant agencies to be harassing contractors ostensibly to frustrate and slow them down in their development strides.

“Contractors in Taraba and Rivers States as well as other PDP States are being harassed by EFCC operatives and are being arm- twisted to implicate PDP leaders.

“Intelligence is available to the party that the ruling party and the Federal Government have resolved to ensure that PDP states are permanently put on their toes so as not to get their bearing ahead of 2019.

“It would be clear to the world and discerning minds that PDP governors are doing fantastic jobs executing projects that touch the lives of their people unlike their APC counterparts.

“In some states like Taraba where projects have been halted as a result of EFCC meddlesomeness, the unemployment situation has worsened,” he said.

Secondus reiterated the position of the PDP that “corruption should be confronted frontally in our system but warned that meaningful result would never be achieved in this regard in an atmosphere of bias and double standards from anti corruption agencies.”

He charged PDP state governors to remain undaunted and refuse to be intimidated in the service of their people.