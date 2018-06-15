Ikoyi Cash: Court Hears Whistle Blowing Payment Suit, Jan

Following the payment of the first tranche of the Ikoyi Osborne Tower cash recovery saga, the Federal High Court, Abuja Division has fixed January 17, 2018 for hearing in a court action instituted against Finance Minister, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC), Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (OAGF), and three others on part payment of Whistle-blowers entitlement in the huge sum of the $43.4m, N23.3m and 27, 800 Euros recovered by the anti-corruption agency in the Flat 7, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos through whistle blowing efforts.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court is billed to adjudicate on the court action instituted by one of the Original Whistle-blowers Abdulmumini Musa in which is praying for a mandatory injunction to stop the minister of Finance from excluding him from the payment of the 2.5% to 5% of the Whistleblowing fees.

The Court Action by Musa was sequel to the move by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun to pay a sum of N421m to the Whistle-blowers without the plaintiff benefitting despite the facts that joint efforts led to the recovery of the huge sum. To ensure that there is no obstacles in quick determination of the suit, hearing notice has been served on all the six defendants in the court action.

In the suit filed by Abdulhamid Mohammed in Abuja, the plaintiff claimed to have participated actively in the whistle blowing efforts that led to the recovery of the money by the EFCC. The court action with No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1158/2017 also has Bala Usman, Stephen Sunday and one Sheriff, all of Suite 6, Kujre Oil and Gas Filling Station, Abuja as 4th, 5th and 6th defendants respectively.