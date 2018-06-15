Experts Hail National Building Code

Experts in the building and construction industry in Lagos lauded the Federal Government’s efforts in reviewing the National Building Code (NBC) of 2006.

They told The Tide source in Lagos yesterday that the review was a good development, describing it as a right direction and synergy for effective housing delivery in the country.

Federal Government had on Tuesday announced a new National Building Code that would regulate construction with the aim of improving on measures to safeguard lives and property.

The Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, made the announcement at the ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja, while inaugurating members of the Architect Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON).

“Given the number of deaths and the risk associated with wrong plans for buildings and other construction projects, it becomes imperative for government to adopt deliberate measures to check the avoidable loss of lives and property, hence the new code,’’ Fashola said.

The experts said the NBC, as instituted by professional bodies in the construction industry in 2006, was supposed to be reviewed at five years intervals.

According to them, this is the first time it is being reviewed.

Contributing, Mr Chucks Omeife, said that the Federal Government should propose an Executive Bill to the National Assembly for an enabling law/legislation that would enforce the various provisions of the NBC.

Omeife, the President, Chartered Project Management Institute of Nigeria (CPMIN), said that passage of the bill would guarantee orderly and effective building environment.

“In the real sense, it will expand the scope of the code in terms of professionals responsibilities, expanding industry issues relating to materials, science and technology.

“The implementation and enforcement of the Code has been the problem and still remains the problem. It is a scenario of a motion without movement.

“This government can make the difference by putting in place an enabling legislation to back up the Code,” Omeife said.