Ekpeye Kingdom Endorses Wike For 2nd Term

In view of his outstanding performance, the Ekpeye Ethnic Nationality last Wednesday endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for a second term.

This is as the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike upgraded two more stools in Ekpeye-land to first class status.

The stools upgraded are the Eze Igbu Ubie and Eze Igbu Akoh stools.

Speaking on behalf of the Ekpeye Ethnic Nationality during a solidarity visit to the Rivers State governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, President General of Uzugbani Ekpeye, Prof Dulu Appah declared that Ekpeye people are overwhelmingly committed to the re-election of Wike.

“The Ekpeye Ethnic Nationality overwhelmingly calls on Governor Wike to contest for a second term. We shall deliver our votes 100 per cent to the Rivers State governor and the PDP.

“We shall deliver our votes to you and the PDP. We are committed to the PDP in both local and national elections”, he said.

The President-General of Uzugbani Ekpeye said that the Ekpeye Ethnic Nationality reached the decision to support the re-election of Wike because of the key projects and appointments to the area.

He said: “This is the first time in the history of our state that project and appointments are evenly distributed to local governments and ethnic nationalities. With the rapid development of both urban and rural areas, the one city status often associated with Rivers State will soon be a thing of the past.”

Also speaking, Eze Ekpeye Logbo, Eze Robinson O. Robinson praised Wike for his developmental strides, assuring him that the community would not falter.

Eze Igbu Upata, Eze Felix Otuwarikpo said the Ekpeye Ethnic Nationality would demonstrate her support for Wike through massive mobilisation and defence of votes in 2019.

He said there would be a setting up of traditional and political platforms in Orashi region for the victory of Wike.

Eze Igbu Upata said that the defection of Martin Manna was an embarrassment to the Ekpeye Ethnic Nationality, and noted that Manna has no electoral value in the area.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike assured the people of Ekpeye Ethnic Nationality that he would complete all the projects initiated in the area.

He announced that a campus of the Rivers State University would be located in the area, noting that the chairman of the Rivers State University Governing Council and the vice chancellor have been directed to work out modalities.

The governor said: “Every project we have started in Ekpeye land will be completed. Ekpeye people should be united, so that they can attract more projects.”