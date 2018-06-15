Director Tasks UBE On Taekwondo Clubs

Director, Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN), Han Sungrae, yesterday called on Universal Basic Education (UBE) to ensure establishment of taekwondo clubs in schools in Nigeria.

Sungrae made the call in Abuja at the Taekwondo Graduation and Promotion of FCT schools.

He said that introduction of taekwondo clubs in schools would help to enshrine the culture of the sports among young Nigerians.

Sungrae said that KCCN with support from Korea’s Taekwondowon and Korea Sports Promotion Foundation in partnership with the FCT UBE board in 2014 introduced taekwondo in public schools in FCT.

According to him, the aim is to assist in grooming future taekwondo champions from Nigeria.

“The centre dispatches future taekwondo instructors to the four approved schools to teach taekwondo to students periodically,’’ he said.

He said that Taekwondowon and Korea Sports Promotion Foundation provide taekwondo equipment and kits for use in the training of students.

“Korea’s proud cultural heritage resides in Taekwondowon, the driving force of spiritual and physical growth beyond Korea to the world and the hub from where the universalisation of the taekwondo spirit and values begin.

Congratulating the graduating students, the representative of the Chairman of FCT UBE, Kalu Ifeanyi, said that the event showed that the bilateral relationship between the two countries was strong.

He said that the student’s performance in taekwondo would help to improve their academic performance.

Ifeanyi said that the request by the KCCN director would be related to the chairman and necessary actions taken to ensure its implementation.

No fewer than 68 students graduated while eight of the graduating students received Awards of Excellency.