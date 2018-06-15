DELGA PDP Chairmanship Candidate Hails Wike On Road Projects

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate for Degema Local Government Area in the June 16th local government elections in Rivers State, Dr. Tony Philmore has commended Governor Wike for embarking on the construction of Bakana internal road project.

Philmore, who said this at a campaign rally in Bakana community also described Wike as a man who keeps to his word.

He told the mammoth crowd at the Bakana Town square that Wike would commence the construction of the Trans Kalabari Road as soon as the Bakana Internal roads were compleeted. The PDP Chairmanship candidate also called on the people to vote for the party during the election as programmes would be initiated to improve their conditions.

He assured that the incoming PDP administration would improve the conditions of youths in the area and improve the security for both indigenes and non-indigenes.

The flagbearer stressed the need for the people to vote for all PDP aspirants in the area.

Also speaking, the deputy Chairman of the party in DELGA, Hon. Tamorukoro Williams said that Dr. Plilmoor has been chosen by God to bring development to all the nooks and crannies of the area.

Williams said that people must come out enmasse to show their support to the party at the polls as well as support Governor Wike to back for a second term in office.

The rally was attended by people from all walks of live.