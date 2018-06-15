Cleric Cautions Fans Against Violence At Viewing Centres

Pastor Akin Andrew of Word of Life Church, Ilorin, has advised youths to avoid trouble at viewing centres while watching the World Cup that kicked off in Russia yesterday.

Andrew gave the advice in Ilorin yesterday while speaking with newsmen.

He said youths must tolerate one another as football fans and avoid unnecessary argument that might disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in viewing centres.

According to the clergyman, the World Cup comes every four years and should be seen as entertainment and not an avenue to foment trouble.

“Everywhere will be busy with football, especially viewing centres where both adults and children will gather to catch fun and enjoy the football matches.

“Football is bound to generate argument among fans. We must learn to control our emotions while in public gathering like viewing centres in order not to hurt anybody.

“Fans must comport themselves with maturity and should not be threats to others in viewing centres as there is nothing to gain from violence.

“Let us support our own darling Super Eagles of Nigeria with maturity and without causing chaos at viewing centres,’’ he said.

The pastor also called on owners of viewing centres to be watchful and be security conscious during the competition.

“Viewing centres’ operators should always assess people before allowing them in to watch matches to stem violence,’’ Andrew said.