CCT Moves To Try Officials In Kwara, Bauchi

The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, has clarified that Justice Danladi Yakubu Umar remains its chairman in the prosecution of public officers who contravene asset declaration laws in the country as mandated by the federal government and the country’s constitution.

Head of Press and Public Relations of the tribunal, Malam Ibraheem Alhassan made the clarification while speaking to PRNigeria in Abuja.

He said the Chairman who was in office as at yestrday’s has already fixed June 20 and 21, 2018 for trial of Public Officers from Bauchi and Kwara States who violated various provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

The defaulters to be arraigned for prosecution by Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) are mostly political appointees and civil servants.

The spokesman urged the general public to disregard the insinuations concerning the status of Justice Umar in the Tribunal, adding that “the position of Chairman and members of CCT are guaranteed by the constitution.”

Our soruce reports that Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara are from Kwara and Bauchi states respectively.

It is not clear if their associates are among those to be docked. However, list of government officials to be probed will be known at commencement of trial.