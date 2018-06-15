Apapa Customs Trains Officers On Use Of NICIS 11

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it had embarked on the routine training of officers on the use of the Nigeria Customs Interacted System (NICIS) 11.

NICIS 11 is a computerised software newly introduced to quicken the clearance of cargo at the port.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nkiri Nwala, a customs superintendent told newsmen Wednesday that NICIS 11 is in line with the Ease of Doing Business.

According to her, the training is to acquaint officers with the functionality of the device in order to bolster revenue generation and achieve 24-hour cargo clearance.

“The human capital development of our officers is a priority in the operation of the device since without competent hands, the platform might be a mirage.

“As a frontline national port, we want to set the pace for other commands to emulate as many of them are looking forward to us as the success of the initiative means an enhanced revenue profile for the service.

“The command is also co-opting other port users in the training to familiarise them with how the system works,” the PRO said.

She added that the port users had a lot to contribute to the success or otherwise of the NICIS 11.

“With the awareness as to workings of the system, the shippers and their representatives would be compelled to make proper document declarations without which the system might not work.

“Therefore, it is important to bring them in the training from the beginning, to create a seamless atmosphere,” she said.

Our source reports that the training was being conducted in batches across cadres every Tuesday.