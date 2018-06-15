Anglican Primate Calls For Political Stability …Consecrates Four Bishops

The Niger Delta North, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), now has a Bishop. He is Rt. Rev. Wisdom Budu Ihunwo.

The consecration ceremony which was performed by the Most Rev’d Nicholas D. Okoh, Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria recently at All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, Anambra State also included three other Bishops-elect.

Rt. Rev’d Wisdom Budu Ihunwo who will be enthroned later in August at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Diobu, Port Harcourt will succeed the Most Rev’d Dr. I.C.O. Kattey who will be retiring on August 23, 2018.

Until his election and consecration, Rt. Rev. Ihunwo who hails from Rumuola in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State was the Archdeacon of the Cathedral of St. Paul’s Diobu, Port Harcourt.

In his charge during the ceremony, which was attended by over 50 Archbishops and Bishops of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the Most Rev’d Nicholas D. Okoh charged the leadership of the nation and political parties on the way forward to national stability.

He urged all faithful to get their voters card, adding that it is not just enough to get the voters card, but urged all Christian faithful to join political parties and seek to be voted for and not just to vote.