Aluu’s New Ruler Promises Peace, Security

The new traditional ruler of Mgbodo-Aluu in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Meshack Chibuzor Owhonda has pledged to ensure that peace and seucity of lives and properties reign supreme mow that the people have given him the opportunity to rule them.

Owhonda who disclosed this during his installation/crowning ceremony last week at Mgbodo-Aluu said that he would organize seminars and other programmes capable of engaging youths meaningfully to stem their indulgence in anti-social activities.

According to him, “I will do everything possible to bring back Mgbodo –Aluu to its position as a peace-loving community”, pointing out that past incidents in recent times did not avgour well with the people.

He thanked the people for giving him the opportunity to serve them and appealed for their support while urging the youths to desist from acts capable of causing trouble in the area.

Performing the ceremony, the Acting Chairman, Aluu Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, Eze Ken Nwobonwa explained that the choice of Meshack Owhonda was in line with the traditional order of Aluu which stated the oldest person automatically becomes the paramount ruler when the stool is declared vacant.

“Mgbodo Aluu will continue to maintain this order which exists among the five descendants of Aluu from our fore-fathers. So, as the odest man, Meshack Owhonda is the rightful person to be the Nye New Ali Mgbodo Aluu”, Nwobonwa stressed.

He charged the new ruler to ensure that peace and security continued to reign in the area and also rule with the fear of God just as he called on the political class in the area to avoid anything that would cause breakdown of law and order among the youths.

Also speaking, former member of House of Representatives, representing Ikweer/Emohua Federal Constituency, Hon Apolos Amadi enjoined the people of Mgbodo Aluu to support the new traditional ruler to enable him succeed, describing him as a man of honour and integrity who can take them to the next level.

Shedie Okpara