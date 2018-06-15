2019: Shun Failed Leaders, Okowa, Wike Urge Electorate …As Okowa Hails Gov For Setting Pace In Dev

Ahead of 2019 general elections, Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and his Rivers State counterpart, Chief Nyesom Wike have urged the electorate to shun elected officers who have failed to deliver on their electoral promises.

The two governors spoke yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State during the commissioning of projects executed by Wike’s administration by Okowa.

Okowa, who was in Port Harcourt on the invitation of his Rivers State counterpart, emphasised that in 2019, the electorate should make their decisions based on the delivery of promises made by political office holders.

“When you see good thing and you don’t admire it, it means that either you are sick or you are wicked,” the governor said, adding, “all eyes can see the quality of projects you (Governor Wike) are executing, people call you Mr Projects, but, you are Mr Quality Projects.”

He emphasised, “our democracy is ripe for our people to re-elect people based on their performance, those seeking re-election should be able to show their report cards, the people should be able to look at the promises they made before they assumed office and check if they have delivered on such promises.”

Okowa, who commissioned the Mgbuoshimini Model Primary School and Mgbuoshimini Modern Primary Health Centre, commended Wike for executing “life changing projects.

“It is good to give thanksgiving to God, it is better that God acknowledges that you are rendering selfless service to the people,” he added, noting, “Governor Wike is offering service, services that touch lives to his people.”

Wike had in his speech, disclosed that he learnt a lot from the quality of the numerous projects executed by Okowa’s administration in Delta State, stating that those who have failed to deliver on their electoral promises have no business seeking for re-election.

He assured the people of Rivers State that his administration will not relent in executing projects that would make them happy and profusely thanked Okowa for honouring his invitation to commission projects in his state.

The Delta State governor said Rivers State came out tops on infrastructure in a national survey conducted.

Okowa said that Wike not only executes projects, but ensures that the people are blessed with quality projects.

“Governor Wike is not only Mr Projects, he is Mr Quality Projects. When you see good things and you don’t admire them, you are either blind or a wicked man. I am excited to be here to witness these life- changing projects”, Okowa said.

He said Wike was committed to the service of Rivers people, pointing out that the Mgbuoshimini Primary Healthcare Centre was outstanding and may stand as a hospital in some states.

He said that the model primary school was also a quality project that will develop the community.

Also speaking, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike thanked the people of Mgbuoshimini community for allowing the state government take over the disputed land which had claimed several lives.

He said: “I thank the host communities for allowing the state government take over the disputed land. When we came on board, this land had claimed lives and became a centre of criminality. We took over the land and constructed the school and health centre, which were lacking in the area”.

The Rivers State governor informed that the ongoing road project in front of the health centre and model primary school will be completed before the end of the year.

He commended Agip Nigeria Limited for furnishing the hospital, urging them to do more for the community in terms of corporate responsibility.

Wike stated that the market very close to the school and health centre would be re-located to create the right environment for the institutions to serve the people.

The Rivers State governor said that his Delta State counterpart was one of the governors he has respect for because of the developmental projects in his state.

He noted that he engages in peer review with the Delta State governor for greater performance.

Rivers State Health Commissioner, Prof Princewill Chike said that the Mgbuoshimini Primary Healthcare Centre was a modern facility with the necessary equipment to enhance access to quality healthcare.

Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, said that the model primary school has laboratory, library, information and communication technology centre and play arena.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Prince Noble Amadi said the projects aside providing service, have grown peace in Mgbuoshimini community.

There was a goodwill message from Agip Nigeria Limited delivered by the District General Manager, Mr Tiani Alexandro.

He assured that Agip would continue to work with the Rivers State Government on community development.

Hundreds of Mgbuoshimini people defied the heavy downpour to witness the commissioning of the two projects.