Wike Merits Mr Projects’ Title -Jonathan …As Gov Says INEC, Police Responsible For Poll Fraud

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has stated that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike merits the title of Mr Projects because of his pro-people projects.

Speaking before commissioning the 22.3 kilometer Airport—Ipo-Omademe -Ozuoha Road in Ikwerre Local Government Area, yesterday, Jonathan said that the title of Mr Projects was not an exaggeration as facts on ground attest to it.

Jonathan said: “The whole country calling Governor Wike, Mr Projects is not an exaggeration. It is not political. PDP governors don’t just talk about projects, they do projects.”

The former president said that if any opposition politician refuses to see the numerous projects in Rivers State, it was his choice.

Jonathan said that he lived in Rivers State after his secondary school days up to 1998, pointing out that the outstanding transformation of Port Harcourt was obvious.

He commended Wike for reaching the hinterland through the Airport—Ipo-Omademe -Ozuoha Road, adding that that the Rivers State governor deserves the support of the people.

“Whenever Governor Wike invites me for a project commissioning, I am happy. The governor is an example of a good leader, a committed leader.

“What Governor Wike has done in three years is quite commendable. The quantum of projects are scattered across the state. Last year, I was here to commission the second Nkpogu Bridge and today I am here to commission a road to the hinterland”, he said.

He said that everyone believes in Governor Wike because of his efforts at projects’ delivery.

In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said the PDP governors were committed to the development of their states.

He said in Rivers State, his administration has executed projects in urban and rural communities for the benefit of the people.

The governor said that several projects have been lined up for commissioning in different local government areas, while more would be flagged off.

“I am happy that we are delivering projects across the state. This is a continuous process. We started from Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas because majority of our people live there”, he said.

While describing Jonathan as the father of peace and democracy in Nigeria, Wike thanked him for supporting the process of the emergence of New Rivers State.

He said: “We are happy because you stood by us and we have not disappointed you. This is to let you know that those you supported are performing”.

Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia said that Airport—Ipo-Omademe -Ozuoha Road has opened up the area and would improve the agro-based economy.

Rivers State Works Commissioner, Mr Dum Dekor was non-existent, noting that the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Wike constructed the important road with the right drainage.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and police were responsible for electoral fraud in the country.

Wike declared that if the two agencies play by the electoral rules, elections would be credible and peaceful.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the new Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Obo Effanga, yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike urged INEC to conduct credible polls in 2019.

The governor said that conflicts arise from elections when INEC fail to do the right and bow to the pressure of politicians from the ruling party.

He charged the resident electoral commissioner to resist any attempt by leaders of the APC-led Federal Government to prevail on him to rig the elections on their behalf.

The governor said: “If you resist it and conduct free and fair elections, every elected officer will have no choice but to perform. If the person does not perform, the person knows that re-election will be difficult.

“You should use this opportunity to avert electoral crisis in Rivers State by conducting credible elections. We are heightening projects delivery because we want to build the confidence of the people that their mandate is not taken for granted. If we are relying on INEC, we will not work for the people”.

He noted that the PDP in Rivers State would not bring any pressure on INEC because of the high performance of his administration.

“We don’t have any pressure to bring to you. We have no business to pressurise you. Our business is on the field; to work for the people.

“Those who are doing nothing, but who believe they are in power and they must rig elections, are those that will bring pressure to you. Resist that pressure and conduct credible polls”, he told the Rivers resident electoral commissioner.

Wike said that the immediate past Rivers INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Aniedi Ikiowak, would not know peace because he was used by the APC-led Federal Government to steal the people’s mandate and print fake electoral materials.

“If you rig elections here, anywhere you go, you will not find peace in your life. If you do the right thing, peace will be abundant in your life”, he said.

The governor said that Rivers people, Christians and traditional worshippers, are praying fervently against election riggers ahead of 2019 elections.

He regretted the deceitful nature of INEC and their refusal to place sanctions on Akin Fakorede, despite indicting him for electoral fraud.

Earlier, New Rivers INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Obo Effanga, assured that the commission will conduct credible polls in the state.

He urged politicians and other stakeholders to play by the rules and support the process for credible polls.

“We are 248 days to the 2019. INEC is committed to credible polls. But credible elections depend on so many fact factors including the stakeholders. We expect the stakeholders to play by the rules”, he said.

The Rivers State INEC resident electoral commissioner said that the state has more than three million registered voters, while 2.172, 467 voters have collected their permanent voters’ cards.