We ‘ve Re-Positioned Health Sector -Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that his administration has re-positioned the healthcare sector for the development of the state.

Speaking during the commissioning of Rivers State Primary Healthcare Board Complex, last Monday, Wike announced that his administration has transferred local government primary healthcare workers to the State Primary Healthcare Board.

Wike announced the renaming of the Rivers State Primary Healthcare Board Complex to Chief P.G. Warmate House.

He said: “We are here to reassure our people that we care for you. All promises will be made, will be fulfilled by the administration”.

Responding to opposition leaders who criticised the reconstruction of major state assets, the Rivers State governor said that the administration was still fixing these facilities because they were left to rot by the immediate past Rivers State governor.

“The healthcare sector has received sufficient attention from my administration. It is only second to the Ministry of Works”, he said.

He announced a one-week ultimatum for parks operating near the board to relocate in the interest of the public.

In his remarks, Rivers State Health Commissioner, Prof Chike Princewill said the edifice was conceived and built by the Wike administration in order to provide a decent office accommodation for the effective management of primary healthcare in the state.

The commissioner said that by the construction of the building, primary healthcare services would be operated under one roof.

“These enumerated achievements will not have been possible without the political commitment of the Rivers State governor. He is equitably distributing health having understood that a healthy people beget a wealthy population”, Chike said.

Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Rivers State, Dr Datonye Alasia said that this was a golden era for healthcare delivery in the state as the governor has strategically addressed all tiers of healthcare delivery.

He said that the Wike administration has ensured that the state entered the golden era of the health sector.

Also speaking, Chief Field Services Coordinator of UNICEF, Annfreda Kisesa-Mkusa said that the organisation would partner with the Rivers State Government for quality healthcare delivery.