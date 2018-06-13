Unions Want RIVCOHT Bill Passed

The Joint Council of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated institutionals (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) of Rivers State College of Health Science and Technology branch have called for accelerated passage of the State College of Health Science and Management Technology Bill pending at the State House of Assembly.

The bill which is an executive bill initiated by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Martins Amaewhule is seeking, among other things, to repeal the former law and re-enact a new law that will conform with the present status of the institution.

The bill had passed second reading on the floor of the House.

The President of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, College of Health Science and Technology branch (ASUP), Comrade Promise Igoma, made the appeal while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, Monday.

Igoma said the new bill was to domesticate the bill signed into law by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2012 as passed by the National Assembly, same year.

According to him, the new law harmonises the retirement age of staff of both polytechnics and colleges of education to be 65 years as applied in other higher institutions in the country.

He also appealed to the state government to commence the implementation of the tertiary institution salary structure of CONPASS for academic staff and CONTISS for non-teaching staff of the institution.

He, however, averred that the joint union in the institutions might embark on strike if reasonable efforts were not put in place to address the issues raised.