Two In Custody For Burning Used Tyres

The Chief Magistrate Court presided over by the Chief Magistrate, Sir Sokari Dappa Andrew-Jaja has remanded in custody one Mr Udeme Etim-Udoh and Alalibo Princewill over an alleged burning of used motor tyres.

Mr Udeme Etim-Udoh, a 45-year-old-man, and Mr Princewill Alalibo a 42 year-old-man were arrested by the police for unlawful burning of tyres at Mile One Diobu, by Silver Bird Cinema in Port Harcourt the capital city of Rivers State on the 3rd day of June this year.

The accused persons, however, are being tried on a three-count charge of conspiracy to commit felony to wit Arson/Malicious damage which is an offence punishable under section 516A (a) of the criminal code cap 37 vol 11 laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999.

They were also accused of willfully and unlawfully setting on fire to thousands of used motor tyres valued at about one hundred million naira (N100,000,000) property of Rivers State Government, this is also an offence punishable under section 44 3(a) of the criminal code cap 37 vol 11 laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999.

The charge sheet made available to The Tide also revealed that the accused persons maliciously damaged thousands of used tyres of Rivers State property worth more than one hundred million naira an offence punishable under section 451 of the criminal code cap 37 vol 11 laws of the Rivers State laws of Nigeria 1999.

The chief magistrate Sir Sokari Dappa Adrew Jaja, however, remanded the accused persons in prison custody and reffered the case to Director of Public Prosecution for advice.