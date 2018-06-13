The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday in Abuja received 50 Toyota Hilux vehicles donated by the Federal Government to combat smuggling.
The Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, Aminu Dangaladima, appreciated the support of President Muhammadu Buhari and restated the determination of the officials of the service to curb rice smuggling to achieve food sufficiency.
“The Service took delivery of 50 Toyota Hilux Patrol vehicles and is today issuing the first batch of 20 that have been painted and equipped for anti-smuggling Patrol.
“We are aware that apart from the 50 already supplied, approval has already been given for another 68 Patrol vehicles in addition to 70 Patrol vehicles being purchased for the joint rice task force.
Smuggling: Customs Gets 50 Toyota Hilux Vehicles
