Obuah Cautions Night Bar, Restaurant Operators On Sanitation

The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has warned night restaurant and bar operators in Port Harcourt and its environs to be wary of the activities of their customers, especially with regard to environmental sanitation.

Obuah, who gave the directive in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, said the litters and state of untidiness around these joints that operate mainly in the nights at strategic points in and around the Port Harcourt metropolis have become too embarrassing and can no longer be tolerated.

The sole administrator pinpointed First and Second Artillery Junctions, Peter Odili Road, Slaughter, Lagos Bus Stop, Station bus stop, Aggrey, Waterlines, GRA Phases II and III, some parts of D/Line as the most affected, and other joints operated at night in Port Harcourt and its environs.

He regretted that despite the efforts of the service providers to ensure that wastes are regularly evacuated in the areas, these restaurant and bar operators keep messing up their surroundings without recourse to the stipulated time and places of dumping their wastes.

Such untoward attitude, Obuah noted, tends to rubbish the efforts of the agency as these litters leave the environment unkempt and disorderly particularly in the mornings and must stop.

The sole administrator said this ‘early warning signal’ to the owners of these joints is for them to wake up and show reasonable kindness to their surroundings by imbibing the culture of keeping their environment healthy, safe and clean not only for their customers but for all those living in their neighbourhood and those passing and doing business around those areas.

Obuah said from henceforth, regular inspection of these night operational centres would be included in his routine night and early morning inspection schedules and anyone found culpable will be prosecuted in line with the environmental laws of the agency in addition to the possibility of closing down such joints in the interest of the larger public.