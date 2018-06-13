‘Nobody Can Rig 2019 Polls In Rivers’

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Chief Uchenna Okokoba says going by the good works of the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, nobody will successfully rig elections in the state come 2019.

Okokoba, who made the remarks in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said Governor Wike’s excellent performance in office was enough to guarantee the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party at the polls in 2019, stressing that it would be pretty difficult for the opposition to rig elections in the state.

According to him, “there is no how that a political party which is not popular in Rivers State can rig election successfully in the state. PDP is very popular in Rivers State. Rivers State is the home of PDP”.

“If somebody can say that he can go to Lagos State and rig APC out, it is not possible because Lagos State is the home of APC. In the same way, no one can come to Rivers State and rig out PDP. With the good works which Governor Wike has delivered, Rivers State will give him 90 percent votes in 2019 while other parties will share 10 per cent”, Okokoba said.

Okokoba further posited that the crisis currently rocking the APC in the state would adversely affect the fortunes of the party come 2019, as it may find it difficult to field acceptable candidates for the elections at all levels, predicting that the various litigations trailing the party would end at the Supreme Court.

The party stalwart who recently led over 5,000 APC decampees to the PDP hinted that another 4,000 non-indigeneous APC members in the state were set to defect, stressing that as soon as the commissioning of projects executed by the Wike administration was completed, the leader of non-indigenes resident in the state and Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Emeka Onowu would formally receive them into the party.

He commended the commissioner for his excellent performance and commitment to duty.

“The Commissioner for Special Duties has performed beyond our expectation and imagination. He has made non-indigenes in Rivers State proud and he is a true son of Igboland who has not disappointed us going by his hard work and exemplary leadership qualities. I also feel that he is living up to the expectation of the governor who appointed him”, he said.

Okokoba also expressed surprise over the penchant by some opposition members whose stock in trade is to criticize the governor, adding that while the Wike administration has alone 80 percent work in three years, the Chibuike Amaechi administration only succeeded in doing 20 percent work in eight years.

“I am surprised that members of the opposition in the state have eyes but cannot see what is going on in Rivers State. Even if they are blind, can’t they hear? You can tell a blind man that there is not oil in the soup, but you can’t tell him there is no salt because he will surely taste it”, he declared, stressing that Governor Wike has perfected his development plans for the state.

Donatus Ebi