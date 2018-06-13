NIQS Seeks Speedy Passage Of Safety Bill

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has appealed to the National Assembly to ensure the speedy passage of the Safety and Health Bill.

President of NIQS, Obafemi Onashile, who made the appeal at the third Quantity Surveyors Job Fair which held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, stated that the bill, when passed into law would help check incessant building collapse across the country,

Additionally, Onashile noted that the bill would handle all construction site activities as it concerns the quality of materials used at site as well as personnel.

According to him, the bill would also cover all aspects of safety and quality in building and construction works for both the public and private sectors.

He explained that the bill, which is sponsored by the NIQS would mitigate the reoccurring building collapse across the country when passed into law.

Furthermore, he said” building collapse can be checked and controlled if government will enact a law on safety and health in building and construction work. That is the only way building collapse can be checked and controlled. We have put up a proposal on safety and health to the National Assembly on the need to enact law that check incessant building collapse across the country. We have packaged the proposal and if the bill is passed into law it will cover all aspects of safety and quality in building and construction work for the public, private and government”

He noted that the job fair in Port Harcourt, being the third in the series was organised to bring together prospective employers and employees together to create a platform for the purpose of employment opportunities and added that it is stress free and cost effective for employers to employ competent and qualified quantity surveyors through the platform

The fair was attended by 200 job seekers and 30 employers.

Tonye Nria-Dappa