NAFDAC Wants Tax Relief For Local Pharmaceutical Firms

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has advocated for tax relief for local manufacturing pharmaceutical companies to guarantee quality and affordable drugs for Nigerians.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Moji Adeyeye, who made the call while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

She explained that such relief would attract more investors into the pharmaceutical companies in the country.

“NAFDAC is currently working with the Ministry of Trade and Industry on the issue of tax relief for locally manufacturing pharmaceutical companies and we are optimistic that they will oblige.

“About 80 per cent of materials currently used in the production of drugs are imported while only 20 per cent is sourced locally,” she said.

The Director-General said that the development was unacceptable and her agency would do everything possible to change the trend.

She pledged to reverse the situation whereby 80 per cent of what is needed for production of drugs is sourced within the country and only 20 per cent would be imported.

“In doing this, it will also help us in achieving ease of doing business, one of the policies of the present administration is to boost investment,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, Adeyeye has also announced plans to get enhanced salary structure for the staff of the agency to motivate them and boost the fight against illicit drugs.

She noted that NAFDAC members of staff are working hard to save the lives of Nigerians, but they are not well paid.

The NAFDAC boss decried the situation where workers of staff of the agency could not afford house rent in Abuja and Lagos, describing such as unacceptable to her and the agency.

“Though, the last strike by members of the agency was in solidarity with JOHESU and we use the opportunity to meet with the union to address the issues on welfare.

“And a lot has been achieved with the union, we have our plans,