N-Power Volunteers Hail Buhari On June 12 Declaration

Beneficiaries of Federal Government social investment scheme- under the aegis of the N-Power Volunteers Forum in Kwara State have praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria.

The forum in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Bello Salau and Secretary, Salaudeen Abdulfatai noted that the declaration of June 12 as real democracy day “will mark the beginning of a renewed Nigeria for all”.

“We want to sincerely appreciate the Federal Government under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR on the pronouncement of June 12 as the new Democracy Day and the recognition of the presumed winner of the historic, freest and most credible election which took place on June 12 1993, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO) with the country’s posthumous award of Grand Commander of Federal Republic (GCFR) and the conferment on both Chief Gani Fawehinmi Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe the honours of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) to the fearless and tireless fighters for democracy.

“We implore all lovers of democracy, political gladiators and stakeholders not to play politics with it as the step is long overdue”.