Group Urges Proper Upbringing Of Girl-Child

A group under the aegis of Old Girls Association of Government Girls Secondary School Harbour Road, now Methodist Girls High School has called for proper upbringing and training of the girl-child, for meaningful impact in the society.

President of the Old Girls Association, Martha Frank- Alli, made the call while speaking at a talk show organised in their almamater as part of events to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their graduation from the school.

She said, the body was formed to bring all the old girls on a platform to give back to the society, especially through the enhancement of educational development of their girl-child.

She called on critical stakeholders to collectively towards the development of the girl-child and commended the management of the school for their focus and commitment to educational excellence.

Speaking on the topic; “The Girl-Child’s Identity”, the lead discussant and member of the body, Vivian El-shama, urged the students of The institution to always imbibe the tenents of hardwork and creativity to become beneficial to themselves and the society in general.

She pointed out that true identity could be created by an individual through the fear of God and the identification of clear objectives of life.

In her remarks, the Secretary of the body, Mrs Ibinabo Ogolo, said the association which was created in 2002 had remained focused in its objectives of contributing to the development of its alma mater and the girl-child at large.

Earlier, the Principal of the school, Mrs Elizabeth Nkarta in her opening remarks commended the 1983 batch of the school for their initiative and urged other former students of the school to key into the vision.

She said the school was committed to educational excellence and character moulding of the girl-child in the society.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of award to various ??? . Miss Rejoice Asan, won the Best Academic Student Award, Esther Cyril won the Best Behaved students Award, while Miss Augustine Alexander won the Best Students Friendly Staff Award.

Taneh Beemene