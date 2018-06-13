FCTA Wants Embassies To Dev Abuja Plots

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has called on embassies with plots of land in the diplomatic zone of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to develop them.

The FCT Director of Land Administration, Malam Adamu Hussaini made the call when he received the Acting High Commissioner of Jamaica to Nigeria, Mr John Clarke, who paid him a visit last Monday in Abuja.

The director noted that most of the embassies had been allocated plots at the Central Business District, a prime location already serviced.

According to him, the embassies should take advantage of the fact that the area had already been fully serviced to facilitate the building of their embassies.

“The Jamaican Embassy has been allocated plot 334 measuring 10935.52 sq.mt for use as Chancery in the Central Business District, since 2006 but has yet to develop it,’’ he said.

Earlier, Clarke had thanked the Director for the warm reception accorded him, and expressed appreciation for the information made available to him.

He said his country has been looking forward to relocating its Embassy from Lagos to Abuja, and would soon secure a befitting property where it would temporarily operate.

Clarke said that with the information his home government would be fully briefed to take appropriate decision.