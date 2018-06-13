FAAN Executive Makes Case For Corporate Governance

An executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Deputy General Manager, Legal, Mrs Bridget Gold has urged those in the top hierarchy of public and private organisations to invest in good corporate governance in order to achieve sustainable development.

She said corporate sustainability was not a destination, but a journey that must emphasise actions, and not just words.

Gold who made this known while interacting with newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa on Friday noted that good corporate governance does not only protect an organisation, but all the stakeholders connected with it.

She described corporate governance as a set of tools, rules, relations, processes and systems designed for the fair and efficient management of an enterprise.

“Corporate governance consists of mechanisms to ensure that suppliers of finance to corporation would get a return on their investment.

“This means that corporate governance is intended to make sure that investors get their money back. Given that someone else (managers or agents) will make all the decision about how the money is used after investors have parted with their money”, she said.

Gold urged sustainability oriented boards to consider their stakeholders including employees and investors when taking decisions.

She also advised boards of such organisations to evaluate themselves periodically to ensure they are still working in line with their vision.

Corlins Walter