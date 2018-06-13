Dogara Donates Building Materials To Victims Of  Windstorm

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has donated building materials to victims of a recent windstorm at Duguri and Burgel villages in Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas of Bauchi State.

The Speaker, who was represented by a member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Aminu Tukur presented the materials to the victims last Sunday.

Speaking at the presentation, Dogara said items donated included 300 bags of cement and 100 bundles of roofing sheets for victims in each of the two villages of Duguri and Burgel.

“The gesture is aimed at supporting the victims to rebuild their houses and alleviate their sufferings,” he said.

Dogara, who also commiserated with families of those who died in the incident, urged residents of the affected villages to plant more trees and check deforestation in order to forestall recurrence.

In their separate remarks after receiving the items, the district head of Duguri, Alhaji Ibrahim Baba, and his Burgel counterpart, Malam Abdullahi Yunusa, expressed gratitude for the donation by the Speaker.

They also pledged to distribute the items equitably among the victims.

Our source reports that no fewer than three persons died in the incident while several property were destroyed, with many rendered homeless.