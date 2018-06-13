Dogara Donates Building Materials To Victims Of  Windstorm

The Speaker of the  House of  Representatives,  Yakubu Dogara  has donated building materials to victims of  a recent windstorm at Duguri and Burgel  villages in  Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas of Bauchi State.
The Speaker,  who was represented by a member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly,  Aminu Tukur  presented the materials  to the victims last Sunday.
Speaking at the presentation, Dogara said items  donated included  300 bags of cement and 100 bundles of roofing sheets for victims  in each of the  two villages of  Duguri and Burgel.
“The gesture is  aimed at supporting  the victims   to rebuild their houses and alleviate their sufferings,” he said.
Dogara, who also  commiserated with  families of those who  died in the incident, urged residents of the affected villages  to plant more trees and check  deforestation in order to forestall  recurrence.
In their separate remarks after receiving the items,  the district head  of  Duguri,  Alhaji Ibrahim Baba, and his Burgel counterpart, Malam Abdullahi Yunusa, expressed  gratitude for the donation by the Speaker.
They also  pledged to distribute the items equitably among the victims.
Our source reports that no fewer than three persons died in the incident while  several property were destroyed, with many rendered homeless.

