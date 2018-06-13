Crime Busters FC Unbeaten, Qualifies For NLO Play-Off

Crime Busters FC, Enugu has finished its group matches in the ongoing National Nationwide League One (NLO) with 18 points and unbeaten in eight matches.

Tidesports source reports that the police team secured 18 points from five wins and three draws in group D2 of the NLO.

The club’s team Manager, Ebere Amaraizu, told newsmen yesterday in Enugu that the team’s impressive performance had qualified for the promotional play-off of the NLO on June 24.

Amaraizu noted that the promotional play-off would be with Lamray FC, Enugu, which emerged top in group D1 with 15 points.

The excited team manager said the team would need to win the play-off to gain promotion to the Bet9ja Nigeria National League (NNL).

“The whole team is happy getting to this height in the 2017/2018 NLO league.

“For the promotional play-off with Lamray FC, Enugu, we will not underrate them as it is our usual attitude not to underrate any club-side.

“Crime Busters will remain disciplined both within and outside the pitch of play, especially as it concerns the play-off,” he said.

Tidesports source reports that the Enugu State Police Command has remained hot and at the top of its game this season, posting superlative performance at the just-concluded 2018 Enugu State Football Association Competition.

Crime Busters FC had won four knock-out matches in the competition.

The club, to the delight of its fans, dethroned former champions and Nigeria Professional Football League 2015/2016 Champions, Rangers International FC, by beating the team 2 – 1 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.