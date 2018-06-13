Court Summons OBALGA CTC Boss

A Port Harcourt Magistrate Court says it will on the 21st of June rule on the preliminary objection brought by the Obio/Akpor Local Government Chairman (CTC), Hon Noble Amadi challenging the court summon on him to appear before it.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Andrew Jaja stated this after the court was notified on a preliminary objection raised by the OBALGA CTC Chairman through his lawyer, Oroko Victor (Esq), at the resumption of the hearing of the matter brought against the CTC boss by one Loveday Amadi .

Andrew Jaja had in a previous ruling ordered Mr Amadi to appear in court on Monday to explain his role on an alleged charges against him and the use of thugs to beat up one of the revenue contractors to the council, Hon Loveday Augustine and his workers while they were on their legitimate duty.

Loveday Augustine had through his lawyer, Elder David Abuo alleged that he was assaulted along side his workers by alleged thugs of the caretaker chairman while they were at Double Electric to enforce a tenancy rate.