Court Remands Cleric For Raping Church Member

The Chief Magistrate Court presided over by the Chief Magistrate Ebiere John has remanded in prison custody one Pastor Justice Anele for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of his member.

Justice Anele, a 39-year–old man who hails from Omagi in Eberi Omuma Local Government of Etche in Rivers State and a Pastor of Assemblies of God Church Zone 3, Omagi in Eberi Omuma Local Government of Etche in Rivers State has been accused of raping and impregnanting a 15-year old member of his church.

The International Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA) revealed to The Tide that the victim who was in S.S. 2 and an orphan was kept under the custody of the pastor after the demise of her parents, and that the church was built on the landed property of the victim’s father.

The accused, however, is being tried on a three count charge of having unlawful carnal knowledge of his member under sixteen and got her pregnant which is an offence punishable under section 221 (1) of the criminal code cap 37 laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999.

He is also charged of taking the girl to Port Harcourt on the 28th day of January this year to procure an abortion by administering some noxious things which he ought not to do this is also an offence punishable under section 228 of the criminal code cap 37 law of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999.

The charge sheet made available to The Tide also revealed that on 21st day of February this year the accused took away the girl from her school without the consent of her parents/guardian which is also an offence punishable under section 249 (d) of the criminal code cap 37 laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999.

The accused, however, pleaded guilty to the offence and claimed that it was the hardiwork of the devil.

The magistrate Ebiere John, therefore, directed that the accused be reminded in prison custody.