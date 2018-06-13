Community Wants Chairmanship Flagbearer To Tackle Insecurity

The chiefs and elders of Aluu Clan in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rives State have urged the chairmanship candidate, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Samuel Nwonasike to tackle the spate of insecurity in the area.

The elders insisted that without adequate security of lives and property, communities will hardly experience even development and better lives.

Chairman, Aluu Council of Chiefs, Chief Ken Nwobunwo stated this while speaking with The Tide at the weekend when the chairmanship candidate (PDP) paid a courtesy visit to the council at Aluu Town Hall.

Chief Nwobunwo, who described the spate of insecurity in communities in Ikwerre localities, as unfortunate appealed to the incoming local government chairman to salvage the people by improving on security of lives and property in Ikwerre communities.

Describing the (PDP) chairmanship candidate as the right product for the people, Nwobunwo noted that Ikwerre was politically socially and economically backward and needed a savior.

On June 16, local government election, the monarch noted that Ikwerre people had entrusted their political mandate to him to salvage the communities.

He also appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike led administration to speedy the completion of Omuokiri, Omuoko and Omuewhiehi road project.

Earlier, the chairmanship candidate (PDP) in the forthcoming local government election, Engr. Samuel Nwonasike said he was in Aluu to solicite for supports in the forthcoming poll.

He told the chiefs that his administration, if voted into power has a five points(5) agenda for the LGA.

Engr. Nwonasike outlined the agenda as revamping security, education, improve health care delivery and creating employment for youths.

According to the chairmanship hopeful, his administration will also end poverty by encouraging agriculture and manpower development.

Chinedu Wosu