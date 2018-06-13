Can Buhari Make It In 2019?

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, April 9, this year, made it known to Nigerians his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election

Many Nigerians have, however, received this news with displeasure while it’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed it and has even started to garner supports for his re-election.

The president’s declaration for second term came amidst growing crisis between herdsmen and farmers. Although this crisis had reared its ugly head before the present administration came on board, with the succession of President Buhari, many believed that within the shortest pace of time, herdsmen attack across the country would be abated. Unfortunately, the situation gets worsened by the day as many lives have been cut short within the last three years.

Amnesty International (AI), a global human rights watchdog, described the response of the Federal Government to communal violence as grossly inadequate, too slow, ineffective, and in certain instances, illegal.

AI claimed that in January 2018 alone, clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Adamawa, Benue, Taraba, Ondo and Kaduna states resulted in 168 deaths. According to the body, hundreds of people lost their lives in 2017 and the Federal Government was unable to protect communities from the violent clashes, adding that perpetrators were daily getting away with murder.

This reality is worrisome and Nigerians are tired of the killings by armed herdsmen. This and other more reasons will hunt Buhari’s presidency in 2019.

Moreover, in August 2016, Nigeria slipped into recession. According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the second quarter of 2016 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined by -2.06 per cent.

Many economists attributed the recession to poor economic planning and inadequate, concrete implementation of economic policy, high inflation rate, high interest rate, high taxation and policy conflict.

Most significantly, it was attributed to over dependence of Nigerian government on oil for over 60 per cent of its total revenues and over 90 per cent of her foreign exchange earnings. Nigerians were thrown into hardship during this period of recession as prices of commodities in the market skyrocketed.

Even though the NBS announced in September 2017 that Nigerian economy was out of recession, the people of Nigeria are yet to feel the difference between the period the country slipped into recession and when it exited it.

Insecurity is one of the major problems bedeviling Nigeria. Killings, suicide bombing and kidnapping have become the order of the day. Many innocent lives have been lost to armed robbery and kidnapping, and the government has not been able to nip this menace in the bud, and many are asking if the government still remembers its constitutional function of protecting the lives and property of its citizens.

Nothing has so much divided Nigerians than religion. Many believe that religious crisis is more political than religious. The Boko Haram insurgency and the violence in Jos are examples of religious crisis that the country is plagued with. In Jos, the crisis between Christian and Muslims has not been resolved yet, and many lives have been lost to these crises.

Before President Buhari took over the mantle of leadership, the electorate had hoped that these and other problems facing the country would become history if he was elected to steer the ship of state. How wrong they were!

Methinks, if Buhari’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) can’t put its own house in order, who will? The internal crisis rocking the ruling party is an impediment which could mar the chances of the party in the 2019 general elections.

Although, President Buhari designated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resolve disagreements among members of the ruling party across the country, the crisis continues to deepen. If the APC leadership allows the crisis to hit a crescendo, then it should bid farewell to the presidency in 2019.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s unemployment rate currently stands at 18.80 percent. Year in, year out, the country is producing graduates without creating employment opportunities. This and many other factors are responsible for different crimes that are plaguing us as a nation.

Nigerian youths are angry because they are jobless, and an angry youth would only try to change the status quo, as was the case with President Goodluck Jonathan when angry Nigerians chased him out of power.

Again, President Buhari is perceived by many to be nepotistic. Many have expressed their displeasure about the President’s appointments, saying that he favours the north to the detriment of other regions.

The President was accused by a Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, of giving key positions to his cousins, nephews and in-laws.

Mohammed said: “First, the most influential person in the presidency today is one Mamman Daura who as you know, is a nephew of the president.

“His father was Buhari’s elder brother. In addition, Mamman Daura was the one who singlehandedly brought up Abba Kyari, the current Chief of Staff to the President.

“In fact, Abba Kyari knows Mamman Daura more than he knows his own father. Next, the Personal Assistant to Buhari himself is the son of Mamman Daura, next is what they call SCOP, State Chief of Protocol, and is also a son-in-law to Mamman Daura because he is married to Daura’s daughter”.

The promise to conquer the Boko Haram insurgency was one of the cardinal reasons why President Buhari was elected in 2015. Three years into his presidency, many will argue that the President is winning the anti-insurgency war. But while on its quest to stop the insurgency then came the Fulani herdsmen/farmers clash. In view of these inadequacies, should Nigerians again look up to the present administration in 2019?

Sukubo writes from Port Harcourt.

