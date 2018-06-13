Caretaker Chairman, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, Obogu Oforji, says the ongoing reforms in the state public service has saved the council over N1 billion from 2016 till date.
Mr Oforji made the revelation at a town hall meeting at Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Yenagoa on Monday.
He said the total savings from the salaries of the council staff and primary school teachers in the local government area amounted to about N42 million naira monthly.
According to him, on assumption of office in 2016, his administration inherited a monthly wage bill of over N96 million and a staff strength of 1, 387.
He added that the staff verification exercises reduced the wage bill to about N84 million and 1, 125 staff making a monthly saving of N11.79 million from the local government staff salaries.
He further said the council and the state government jointly saved about N30 million monthly as the teachers’ wages dropped from about N100 million in 2016 to about N70 million in 2018.
Bayelsa Saves N1bn From Public Service Reforms
Caretaker Chairman, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, Obogu Oforji, says the ongoing reforms in the state public service has saved the council over N1 billion from 2016 till date.