Bauchi Tasks Monarchs On Tax Sensitisation

The Chairman, Bauchi State Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), Mr Jibrin Jibo has urged traditional rulers to sensitise indigenes of the state on the need to pay tax.

Jibo made the call on Monday when he paid a courtesy visit on the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaiman in Bauchi.

He said that the call had become imperative following the refusal of some citizens or taxpayers to pay tax.

“We need the traditional leaders to join the sensitisation campaign to create more awareness on the need to pay tax.

“The traditional rulers should spearhead the campaign for taxpayers to pay their due taxes.

“In those days, traditional leaders had the responsibility of collecting tax from citizens, so they have the knowledge of convincing citizens to pay their taxes,” he said.

He said that a high rate of tax compliance and a sound tax system would enhance the progress of the nation. “By paying taxes regularly, we will avoid the pain that the recent oil price collapse and the consequent recession inflicted on citizens. We can’t rely solely on oil anymore.

“We have to join those nations that have predictable revenues and see progressive improvements in citizens’ lives.

“If we want a nation where present and future generations can build for lasting development and prosperity, we must all embrace our tax obligations.

“A lot of roads had been constructed and renovated, while the health and education sectors had also improved tremendously.

“All these were achieved with the money realised from tax payers in the state,” he said.

He, however, enjoined taxpayers to pay their tax promptly to ensure rapid development of the state.

In his remarks, Sulaiman promised to sensitise other traditional leaders on the need for citizens to pay their taxes.