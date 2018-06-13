Banigo Hails Wike’s Fresh Air In Health Sector …Extols Bonny Monarch On Birthday

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has commended the state Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike for breathing fresh air into the healthcare delivery system of the state.

Banigo made this commendation in reaction to the exponential increase in the health indices of the state within the past three years of Wike’s administration.

According to the deputy governor, who also doubles as the chairman of the State Task Force on Polio Eradication and Primary Healthcare, “at the outset, the Wike-led administration met an deplorable health care delivery system, routine immunization and other health indicators pointed to the fact that health care delivery was at its lowest ebb”.

She said “with a full determination not to play politics with the health of the Rivers people as his predecessor did, Governor Wike has been able to translate his words into action, the 2017 multi-indicator cluster survey has placed Rivers State as a foremost state in health care delivery in the country.”

Banigo disclosed that “Primary Healthcare is the foundation of the health care delivery system, Wike has given the system more impetus. For instance, measles coverage increased from 56% in 2015 to 95% in 2017, while Penta 3 coverage increased from 63% in 2015 to 92% in 2017 because of the political will and commitment of the governor”.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has felicitated with the Amayanabo of Grand Bonny Kingdom, King Edward Asimini William Dapper Pepple as he marked his birthday last Monday, June 11, 2018.

In a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt, the deputy governor expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for blessing the Ibani Kingdom with a foresighted and vibrant king who has continued to place the Kingdom on the front burner of positive national and international discourse.

She said the “Bonny monarch is a source of pride and inspiration to the Ibani people because of his pragmatic approach in handling the developmental needs of the Kingdom, may the Almighty God continue to bless and give him a peaceful reign”.