Wike’s Giant Strides Excite Librarian

A seasoned librarian in Rivers State, Mrs Patricia Obire has given kudos to Governor Nyesom Wike for his remarkable achievements in the last three years in office.

The unprecedented transformation strides, she noted, were a sign that the governor had more incentives for the people adding that the Wike-led administration had impacted positively on all sectors more than any past government in the state.

Speaking with The Tide on the spate of development in the past three years of Wike’s administration, Obire said the government had performed creditably.

According to her, “the governor has positively affected lives at all levels, including the non-indigenes in the state, and the international community have all continued to give him kudos and congratulations for the remarkable strides he has made in leadership”.

Obire, a Delta State University trained librarian, further pointed out various deserving awards received by the governor in the course of his service, particularly the most recent one in far away Belgium, saying, “It is an evidence that the remarkable strides made by Wike is visible to Nigerians and the globe in general”.

The educationist enumerated the infrastructural development projects in the state with emphasis on roads, bridges, the amusement park and the court buildings.

As she puts it, “the governor has built new blocks for the Federal High Court and renovated the Court of Appeal complex and he is building a new block for industrial court yet to be commissioned. These are all federal responsibilities”.

Mrs Obire, however, lauded Governor Wike’s extraordinary developmental strides, saying, “you do not expect that he should do everything” adding that the governor is doing his best to touch everybody’s life.

Mrs Patricia Obire used the opportunity to commend the governor for moving the state forward, not minding the scarce resources and political bigotry that characterised the nascent democracy in Nigeria.