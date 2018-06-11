Terrorism: Police Declare 59 Persons Wanted In Akwa Ibom

The Police in Akwa Ibom has declared 59 persons alleged to be ring leaders and sponsors of insecurity within Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo Local Government Areas of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, released the names of the wanted persons in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo yesterday.

Ogunjemilusi said the suspects were needed to explain their roles in the resurgence of and persistent crises in the two affected areas during which four church leaders and one official of the Independent National Electoral Commission were kidnapped for ransom last week at Uruk Ata 2 community.

Police According to him, they are allegedly involved and connected with series of crimes such as armed robbery, rape, cultism, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms and terrorism.

The commissioner noted that the assailants were also said to have killed eight people, torched seven houses and abducted two female students of Obong University, Obong Ntak in Etim Ekpo.